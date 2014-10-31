UPDATE 2-Illinois mother, three kids killed in crash heading to Halloween parade

(Adds that the train belonged to CSX)

By Mary Wisniewski

CHICAGO Oct 31 A mother and three of her children on their way to a Halloween parade were killed and a fourth child seriously injured when their vehicle was hit by a freight train in southern Illinois, police said on Friday.

The accident happened on Thursday night in Vandalia, a town of roughly 7,000 people located about 70 miles northeast of St. Louis, just minutes ahead of a Halloween parade that draws many visitors, said Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray.

The vehicle was struck on the passenger side at the town's Main Street crossing, while the crossing gates were down, Ray said, citing video from the CSX train.

Ray said there was heavy vehicle traffic in the area due to the Halloween festivities.

"I don't know if she wasn't familiar with the crossing or what happened," said Ray, adding that officials believe the family was going to the parade.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Abby Wisnasky, 10; Drake Wisnasky, 13; and Alyssa Sewell, 18, according to Ray.

Crystal D. Anna, 35, of Greenville, the driver and mother of all four passengers, was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where she died on Friday, Ray said.

Dylan Wisnasky, 9, also was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital because of the severity of his injuries, Ray said, but his condition was not immediately available.

CSX Corp said in a statement it is cooperating fully with the investigation and offered its "deepest sympathies" for the family and friends of the victims.

CSX said the train involved consisted of two locomotives and 103 cars of mixed freight. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Beech)