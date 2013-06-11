UPDATE 2-Illinois governor faces challenge from former Obama Chief of Staff Daley

By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, June 11 Former White House Chief of
Staff Bill Daley, the son and brother of former mayors of
Chicago, announced on Tuesday he is exploring a challenge to
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn in the 2014 Democratic primary.
The news could get even worse for Quinn as Democratic
Attorney General Lisa Madigan, daughter of Illinois House
Speaker Michael Madigan, has said she also is considering
challenging Quinn.
The political maneuvering in President Barack Obama's home
state follows the failure of the state legislature to approve
reforms to rein in ballooning public pension costs and to vote
on a measure to legalize gay marriage.
About 62 percent of Illinois voters disapprove of the job
Quinn is doing, according to a survey of Democrats, Republicans
and independents by the We Ask America polling group last month,
making him one of the most unpopular governors in the country.
Recent opinion polls suggest Quinn would lose a Democratic
primary to Madigan in 2014. Polls also show Madigan beating
both Quinn and Daley in a three-way race.
"It may be Daley trying to call Lisa Madigan's bluff, trying
to get her to make a decision," Christopher Mooney, political
science professor at the University of Illinois-Springfield,
said of Daley's announcement. Mooney said Daley may ultimately
decide not to run if Madigan challenges Quinn.
Daley is the son of long-time former Chicago Mayor Richard
J. Daley, known for his defiance of Vietnam War protesters at
the 1968 Democratic convention, and brother of more recent
long-time Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. Daley's father and
brother served as mayor of Chicago for 43 of the last 58 years.
Bill Daley, 64, served as White House chief of staff for
President Barack Obama from January 2011 to January 2012. Daley
was U.S. Commerce secretary under former President Bill Clinton
and has an extensive business background, including serving as
former Midwest chairman of JP Morgan Chase and Co.
He also chaired Al Gore's unsuccessful 2000 presidential
campaign.
Kent Redfield, emeritus political science professor with the
University of Illinois-Springfield, said that despite Daley's
family name, Madigan has an advantage in recognition in the
state because of her 10-year tenure as attorney general.
"She's done a very good job in putting a record out there,"
said Redfield. "If it's a three-way race with the attorney
general in there, it's a more difficult task."
Daley did not mention Quinn directly in a video announcing
his potential bid for governor. He took aim at legislators for
failing to pass pension reform and gay marriage.
"We can't wait for the legislature to get well on its own,"
Daley said. "We need a governor who takes the field, takes
command and gets things done."
Quinn took office in 2009 after Democratic Governor Rod
Blagojevich was arrested for political corruption. Quinn
narrowly won a full term over a conservative Republican opponent
in the 2010 election.
In response to the Daley announcement, the Quinn campaign
cited the governor's accomplishments in various areas. "With the
primary in March ...there will be plenty of time for politics in
the future," it said in a statement.