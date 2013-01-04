Teacher cost shift tabled in Illinois pension reform -governor

CHICAGO Jan 4 Illinois Governor Pat Quinn said
on Friday he is optimistic that state lawmakers will pass
pension reform legislation next week after a controversial but
key component of the plan was dropped.
The Democratic governor said powerful House Speaker Michael
Madigan told him he will defer a measure to gradually shift
state payments for teacher pensions onto local school districts
until a later date.
"That's a major, I think, step forward for all of us to put
together a plan, a bipartisan plan, to do what the people of
Illinois want," Quinn said after meeting with DuPage County
officials.
Steve Brown, Madigan's spokesman, said legislative leaders
will meet with the governor on Saturday "to fill in the elements
of a bill."
Those elements will likely include higher contributions by
state workers, cost-of-living adjustments, caps on salaries used
to set pensions, the elimination of pension abuse and a
guarantee the state will make required annual pension payments,
according to a source familiar with pension discussions.
Illinois' finances are buckling under the weight of a huge
$96 billion unfunded pension liability that is rapidly siphoning
off money needed for essential state services such as healthcare
and public safety. The lack of a pension fix has led to
downgrades of Illinois' credit ratings, with Moody's Investors
Service warning last month it could drop Illinois below the
current A2 rating, the lowest among the states it rates.
The so-called cost shift of pension payments for the
Teachers' Retirement System onto local districts helped derail
the passage of reforms during the last days of the legislature's
regular session, which ended May 31. Republican lawmakers were
concerned the move would lead to local property tax hikes.
But the cost shift resurfaced in a House bill that some
lawmakers have been pushing during the legislature's lame-duck
session, which began on Wednesday and ends next Tuesday.
That bill aims to fully fund the pension system in 30 years
by also boosting worker contributions, raising retirement ages
and limiting cost-of-living increases for retirees.
Quinn said he was hopeful that a pension reform bill minus
the cost shift will land on his desk by midnight on Tuesday,
before the start of a new legislative session on Wednesday.
The governor and others who supported the cost shift have
argued it was needed to ensure that school districts, which
typically boost teachers' pay in years just prior to their
retirement, take financial responsibility for the ensuing higher
pensions.
It was also a key component because the teachers' system,
which includes teachers in the state outside of the Chicago
Public Schools, is the largest of the five state pension funds,
accounting for the lion's share of the unfunded liability.