Power outage at Six Flags Great America amusement park strands riders

July 20 Power was restored at the Six Flags
Great America amusement park in Illinois on Sunday after a power
outage the previous evening left people stranded on rides, a
spokeswoman said.
The amusement park in Gurnee, about 40 miles (64 km) north
of Chicago, was planning to return to normal operations on
Sunday after a safety check on all of its rides.
"All of our guests were safely unloaded from the impacted
rides," said spokeswoman Katy Enrique in a statement.
She said the power outage began about two hours before the
Six Flags Entertainment Corp park closed.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Scott
Malone and Sophie Hares)