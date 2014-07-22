Hundreds of postal workers protest at Chicago Staples over outsourcing

| CHICAGO, July 22
CHICAGO, July 22 Hundreds of postal workers from
around the country protested outside a Staples store in
downtown Chicago on Tuesday over a program that allows postal
services to be sold at more than 80 Staples retail outlets.
Postal workers have complained about the program for months,
saying the "mini-post offices" staffed by non-union workers will
result in fewer jobs and hours of work at government post
offices.
"The U.S. mail is not for sale," chanted the workers, who
were joined by teachers union members.
Last week, Staples said the office supply chain and the U.S.
Postal Service would end the pilot program that began in
November, but the union says it is continuing under a different
name.
"What they attempted to do is convince us we achieved
victory and pull back on our campaign," said Rich Shelley, a
representative for the American Postal Workers Union, which is
having its national convention in Chicago.
The 82 Staples stores in the pilot program will now join
USPS's 9-year-old Approved Shipper program, offering shipping
and mailing services from USPS and other providers such as the
United Parcel Service, said Darleen Reid, spokeswoman
for USPS.
Reid said the Approved Shipper program helps U.S. Post
Office workers and its customers by providing more service and
longer hours.
"It has nothing to do with closing post offices or reducing
our workforce," said Reid.
Staples said in a statement that it would "continue to
explore and test products that meet our customers' needs."
Melvin Anthony, 63, a postal clerk for 34 years, said at the
protest: "It can't help the Post Office. It's hurting us, the
workers. It's taking jobs. They're paying these people low wages
to handle the mail."
The Postal Service has been plagued by financial troubles as
more people pay their bills and communicate electronically
instead of sending stamped mail, and as it struggles to pay into
a health fund for its future retirees, as mandated by a 2006
law.
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Eric Walsh)