UPDATE 1-IMF sees "negligible" Brexit impact on U.S. growth

WASHINGTON, July 12 Britain's vote in a
referendum to leave the European Union has caused uncertainty
and increased risks to the U.S. economy but thus far it looks
likely to have a pretty "negligible" impact on U.S. growth, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said in its formal annual review of the U.S. economy
and policies that the June 23 "Brexit" vote has prompted a rise
in the dollar that has been less than feared, up about 1
percent in nominal effective terms, while stock markets
have recovered losses incurred right after the vote. Meanwhile,
a safe-haven rush into U.S. Treasuries has lowered
yields, and home and business financing costs, considerably.
"The net effect on growth is pretty negligible," Nigel
Chalk, the IMF's mission chief for the United States, told
reporters on a conference call.
The IMF kept unchanged its previous U.S. economic growth
forecasts of 2.2 percent for 2016 and 2.5 percent in 2017,
issued a day before the British referendum.
While financial market volatility or a further rise in the
dollar's value represent downside risks to U.S. growth, the IMF
saw upside risks from oil prices , including a
delayed positive effect on consumption and a lessening drag from
reduced oil-related investment.
However, the IMF said a "more complex and harmful" downside
risk is that the potential growth rate may be lower than
previously estimated, with a smaller output gap. It said growth
in future years under this scenario could settle at well below 2
percent.
"If true, this would mean the U.S. economy could soon bump
up against capacity constraints that would slow growth and
generate domestic inflationary pressures with negative global
spillovers," the IMF said in its report.
The IMF staff report said the United States faces a
confluence of forces that will weigh on future gains, including
a rising share of the U.S. labor force shifting into retirement,
aging basic infrastructure, low productivity gains and labor
markets and businesses that appear less adept at reallocating
human and physical capital.
The IMF board of directors stressed the need for Washington
to take broad range of measures to tackle longer-term
challenges, including boosting federal infrastructure spending
and reaching agreement on skills-based immigration reform.
