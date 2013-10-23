版本:
U.S. House Speaker Boehner says may bring up immigration reform this year

WASHINGTON Oct 23 House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday held out the possibility that he might bring U.S. immigration legislation to the floor by the end of the year.

Asked at a question-and-answer session with reporters if he intends to bring up immigration reform this year, Boehner, a Republican, replied: "I still think that immigration reform is an important subject that needs to be addressed and I am hopeful."
