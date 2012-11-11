UPDATE 1-Momentum builds for U.S. immigration reform plan

* Senator Schumer says he and Graham restart talks
By Will Dunham
Two U.S. senators launched a fresh move to put together a
bipartisan immigration reform plan on Sunday, restarting talks
on a proposal that includes a path to citizenship for illegal
immigrants already in the country.
Since President Barack Obama was re-elected last week with
overwhelming support from Hispanic voters, many Republicans have
expressed a new willingness to work with Democrats to pass
immigration reform after years of legislative inaction.
Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Democratic Senator
Charles Schumer said he and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
have agreed to resume talks on immigration reform that broke off
two years ago.
"And I think we have a darned good chance using this
blueprint to get something done this year. The Republican Party
has learned that being ... anti-immigrant doesn't work for them
politically. And they know it," Schumer said.
Obama in 2010 called the proposal backed by Graham and
Schumer a "promising framework," but it made no headway.
There are an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants in the
United States, most of them Hispanics.
Speaking on the CBS program "Face the Nation," Graham said
the tone and rhetoric used by members of his party on
immigration "built a wall between the Republican Party and the
Hispanic community."
He noted that Republican presidential candidates have been
steadily losing the support of Hispanic voters since 2004.
"This is an odd formula for a party to adopt: the
fastest-growing demographic in the country, and we're losing
votes every election cycle. And it has to stop. It's one thing
to shoot yourself in the foot. Just don't reload the gun. ... I
intend to tear this wall down and pass an immigration reform
bill that's an American solution to an American problem," Graham
said.
PATH TO CITIZENSHIP
The Graham and Schumer plan has four components: requiring
high-tech, fraud-proof Social Security cards to ensure that
illegal workers cannot get jobs; strengthening border security
and enforcement of immigration laws; creating a process for
admitting temporary workers; and implementing a path to legal
status for immigrants already in the country.
Schumer said the plan embraces "a path to citizenship that's
fair, which says you have to learn English, you have to go to
the back of the line, you've got to have a job, and you can't
commit crimes."
Graham added, "Sixty-five percent of the people in the exit
poll of this election supported a pathway to citizenship."
Many Republican leaders have taken a hard position against
illegal immigrants. Obama's unsuccessful Republican challenger,
Mitt Romney, during the campaign advocated "self-deportation" of
illegal immigrants. Republicans in Arizona and other states have
passed tough laws cracking down on illegal immigrants.
Since the election, some influential conservative voices,
including television commentator Sean Hannity, have announced
support for immigration reform that includes a path to
citizenship for illegal immigrants with no criminal record.
"We have nobody to blame but ourselves when it comes to
losing Hispanics, and we can get them back with some effort on
our part," Graham said.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, said on Friday the U.S. immigration
system is broken. He has expressed confidence Republicans could
find common ground with Obama.
The Obama administration announced in June it would relax
U.S. deportation rules so that many young illegal immigrants who
came to the United States as children can stay and work. The
change would allow illegal immigrants who, among other criteria,
are younger than 30 years old and have not been convicted of a
felony to apply for work permits.