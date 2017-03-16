UPDATE 4-Hawaii judge halts Trump's new travel ban before it can go into effect

(Adds details on order)
By Dan Levine and Mica Rosenberg
HONOLULU/NEW YORK, March 15 Just hours before
President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into
effect, a U.S. federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday issued an
emergency halt to the order's implementation.
The action was the latest legal blow to the administration's
efforts to temporarily ban refugees as well as travelers from
six predominantly Muslim countries.
The new ban, signed by the president on March 6, had aimed
to overcome legal problems with a January executive order that
caused chaos at airports and sparked mass protests before a
Washington judge stopped its enforcement in February.
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson put an emergency stop to
the new order in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of
Hawaii, which argued that the order discriminated against
Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution. President Trump
has said the policy is critical for national security and does
not discriminate against any religion.
Judge Watson concluded in his ruling that while the order
did not mention Islam by name, "a reasonable, objective observer
... would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a
purpose to disfavor a particular religion." Watson was appointed
to the bench by former Democratic President Barack Obama.
Trump said the judge's legal block "makes us look weak" and
represented "unprecedented judicial overreach," speaking at a
rally in Nashville, Tennessee. He said he'll take case "as far
as it needs to go" including to the Supreme Court.
Paul Ryan, the Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, said the ban was needed to improve vetting of
people entering the United States and he had no doubt that it
would be upheld by higher courts.
The legal battle is likely to move now to the federal
appeals circuit and could eventually get to the U.S. Supreme
Court.
REBUKE
Hawaii and other opponents of the ban claimed that the
motivation behind it was Trump's campaign promise of "a total
and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."
Trump later toned down that language and said he would
implement a policy of "extreme vetting" of foreigners coming to
the United States.
Watson's order is only temporary until the broader arguments
in the case can be heard. He set an expedited hearing to
determine if his ruling should be extended.
Trump's first travel order was more sweeping than the
second revised order. Like the current one, it barred citizens
of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering
the country for 90 days, but it also included Iraq, which was
taken off the list of banned countries in the subsequent order.
Refugees were blocked from entering the country for 120 days
in both orders, but an indefinite ban on all refugees from Syria
was dropped in the new one.
The revised ban also excluded legal permanent residents and
existing visa holders. It provided a series of waivers for
various categories of immigrants with ties to the United States.
The government has maintained in court that the changes
resolve any legal issues with the original order and maintained
that it was not discriminatory.
The government, in its court filings cautioned the court
against looking for secret motives in the executive order and
against performing "judicial psychoanalysis of a drafter’s heart
of heart."
Watson said he did not need to do that, because evidence of
motive could be found in the president's public statements. He
said he did not give credence to the government's argument that
the order was not anti-Muslim because it targeted only a small
percentage of Muslim-majority countries.
"The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group
of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally
flawed," the judge wrote.
SEVERAL CASES
The case was one of several moving through U.S. courts on
Wednesday that were brought by states' attorneys general and
immigrant advocacy groups.
In Maryland, refugee resettlement agencies represented by
the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration
Law Center argued in court for a restraining order.
In Washington state, a group of plaintiffs applying for
immigrant visas asked U.S. District Judge James Robart in
Seattle - who suspended the first ban - to stop the new order.
Robart was appointed to the bench by Republican President George
W. Bush.
Washington state, joined by California, Maryland,
Massachusetts, New York and Oregon, said in court filings they
supported the plaintiffs in Seattle.
Various groups and companies said they would be harmed by
the travel restrictions.
A group of 58 tech companies, including Airbnb, Lyft and
Dropbox, filed a "friend of the court' brief in the case saying
the order hurt their ability to recruit the best talent from
around the world. A longer list of companies - that included
giants like Apple, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's
Google - filed a brief opposing the first ban in a
different court challenge brought by Washington state, which is
ongoing.
Both judge Robart and U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang
said they would issue written rulings in their cases, but did
not specify a time line.
If more judges side with Watson, the government's case may
be harder to make at higher courts. The 9th Circuit U.S. Court
of Appeals upheld Robart's ruling against the first ban and
Watson referenced that decision in his order.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in Honolulu and Mica Rosenberg in New
York; Additional reporting Ian Simpson in Greenbelt, Maryland,
Jonathan Allen in New York and Tom James in Seattle; Writing by
Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Sue Horton and Bill Rigby)