Apple, Google, Facebook skip legal challenge to new travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Apple Inc,
Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc are
among more than 60 technology companies that appear to have
backed away from the legal fight against U.S. President Donald
Trump's controversial travel ban, deciding not to put their
weight behind a lawsuit seeking to block the second version of
his executive order.
A legal brief filed in federal court in Hawaii on Tuesday on
behalf of Silicon Valley companies listed the support of 58
companies, less than half the 127 signatories to a similar brief
filed in an appeals court last month after Trump's first
executive order banning travel from a number of countries the
administration said posed a security risk.
Airbnb Inc, Dropbox Inc and Kickstarter are among the
companies that did sign the brief.
Major tech companies that signed on to the earlier effort
but not this week included Microsoft Corp, eBay Inc
, Intel Corp, Netflix Inc and Twitter
Inc.
The lawsuit may succeed despite losing the overt support of
such big names. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu
on Wednesday ordered an emergency halt to Trump's executive
order that aimed to temporarily bar entry to the United States
of most refugees as well as travelers from six Muslim-majority
countries. The halt is temporary.
Trump says the ban is necessary for U.S. national security,
and called Watson's order "unprecedented judicial overreach."
Tech companies, which generally rely on skilled workers from
overseas more than other industries, played a large part in the
legal effort to halt the first version of Trump's executive
order, which was put on hold by a Seattle judge in early
February.
It was not immediately clear why fewer of them signed on to
the "friend-of-the-court" brief this time around.
Companies will have an opportunity to join the effort as it
moves through the court system, said Robert Atkins, a New York
lawyer and co-author of the brief. "We do expect the group to
expand."
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc was in
the process of adding its name, a spokesman said.
Box Inc, a file-sharing service, said that although
it did not sign the brief, there had been no change to its
position.
A Twitter spokeswoman pointed to past company statements
opposing Trump's initial travel ban in January but declined to
comment further. A spokeswoman for Facebook declined to comment.
Representatives of Apple, Google, eBay, Intel, Microsoft and
Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Bill Rigby)