No consensus at U.S. House Republican meeting on path to citizenship

WASHINGTON, July 10 No consensus was reached on a possible pathway to U.S. citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants at a meeting on Wednesday of Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, lawmakers said.

"We have a disagreement inside here," said Republican Representative Steve King, estimating that members were split "50-50" on any legalization for the undocumented immigrants, a key issue in any comprehensive immigration reform.