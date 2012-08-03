U.S. set to start program sparing young illegal immigrants deportation

* Some 800,000 young illegal immigrants could apply
* Democratic lawmakers warn against unscrupulous tactics
* Applicants must pay $465 each to cover cost of program
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Young illegal immigrants -
many of whom have spent much of their lives attending schools in
the United States - will be able to begin emerging from their
uncertain status on Aug. 15 when the Obama administration begins
letting them apply to stay temporarily.
An estimated 800,000 young undocumented residents could
qualify for the program that would grant deportation deferrals
of at least two years for those who are approved.
Two months after President Barack Obama surprised the
Hispanic community with a move to suspend deportations for some
young illegal immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security
will begin accepting applications that also would grant them
work permits.
"You cannot overstate how important this moment will be in
immigrant communities and Latino neighborhoods across the
country," said Democratic Representative Luis Gutierrez, who
represents a Chicago district with a large Hispanic immigrant
population.
Before Obama's program has even gotten off the ground,
however, several Democratic congressmen warned that lawyers and
other immigration "specialists" have been trying to prey on the
young illegal immigrants. Telling them they need to move quickly
to apply, they are charging exorbitant fees to help with
applications that most will be able to do on their own, the
lawmakers said.
"We have had cases of folks coming into our office ...
telling us of lawyers who want to charge $750 to get an
application ready," said one House Democratic staffer with
knowledge of the issue.
For years, legislation has languished in the U.S. Congress
that is aimed at aiding children of undocumented parents who
were illegally brought into the United States through no fault
of their own. Some entered as young as infants.
Obama, whose administration has aggressively deported
illegals with criminal backgrounds, announced on June 15 that he
was moving unilaterally to help this group of youths - many of
them Hispanic - who have become more and more vocal in calling
for help.
"RIGHT THING TO DO"
With the Nov. 6 presidential elections looming, Obama
responded to the pressure from the Hispanic community, which is
an increasingly important voting block in key swing states such
as Florida, Nevada and Colorado.
When he made the announcement, many Republicans in Congress
criticized the action, including Senator John McCain - Obama's
2008 opponent for president - who accused him of a "politically
motivated power grab."
Obama said it was simply "the right thing to do" following
Republican roadblocks to legislation. He added that this unique
group of illegals "are Americans in their hearts and minds; in
every single way but one - on paper."
Alejandro Mayorkas, director of Homeland Security's
Citizenship and Immigration Services, told reporters in a
briefing on Friday that applicants must be under the age of 31
and must have entered the United States before they turned 16
years old.
While the government will do background checks on the
individuals, Mayorkas said federal officials will not use
information from applications to trigger immigration proceedings
against them, unless they find a security threat or serious
criminal background.
Once the two-year reprieve expires, an additional two-year
waiver can be sought, a senior administration official said.
Angela Kelly, an immigration specialist at the liberal
Center for American Progress, praised the rules being set by the
administration. But she added, "The program will rise or fall
depending on how clear, consistent and speedily both the policy
and execution of the program goes."
Applicants will have to pay a $465 fee, which Mayorkas said
would cover the government's cost of administering the program.
The senior administration official said that it could take
several months to conduct background investigations and then
grant the requests for each applicant.
While Obama's program does not put these youths on a path to
citizenship, which some Democrats want, it would allow them to
gain some basic privileges, such as obtaining drivers' licenses
that are often needed to hold down jobs, open bank accounts or
get library cards.