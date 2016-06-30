UPDATE 1-Smugglers use Uber-registered drivers to move migrants to U.S. border

(Adds Uber does not offer services in Matehuala)
By Alizeh Kohari
MEXICO CITY, June 30 Human traffickers are
finding increasingly creative ways of shuttling Central American
migrants through Mexico to the U.S. border and that includes
hiring Uber-registered drivers.
On June 10, five vehicles carrying 34 Central American
migrants were apprehended while traveling together between the
northern Mexican states of Zacatecas and Coahuila, said
Segismundo Doguin, a Coahuila state official at the National
Migration Institute (INM).
Four of the vehicles were linked to the Uber Technologies
Inc platform, Doguin said, but it was unclear whether
the human smugglers had hailed the drivers using the Uber app.
The drivers said they were not the owners of the cars but worked
as Uber chauffeurs, he said.
Uber Mexico said in a statement that it bore no
responsibility but was cooperating with authorities.
"The company does not own the cars registered on the
platform, nor does it employ the drivers, who are independent
contractors," Uber said.
There has been a sharp rise in the number of Central
American children and families trying to reach the United States
this year, a hot button issue in the U.S. presidential race.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has vowed to build a wall
along the U.S.-Mexican border to keep them out.
Mexican migration officials attribute the increase to
migrants finding new routes past checkpoints, increasingly
through varied forms of transport.
"First we saw them on trains, then on buses, then on trucks
and today we see them in rented vehicles," Doguin told Reuters
by telephone on Wednesday.
The drivers left the northern Mexican city of Monterrey and
picked up the migrants in Matehuala, 323 kilometers (201 miles)
further south, Doguin said. The caravan was headed for the city
of Reynosa, 551 kilometers (342 miles) north, on the border with
Texas.
The migrants told investigators they each paid 3,000 pesos
($162) to make the journey, Doguin said.
Uber said it does not offer services in Matehuala.
Only three of the drivers were registered in the database,
Uber said. One of them was dismissed nine months ago for
unrelated reasons. The other two were discharged when the INM
flagged the situation, the company said.
This is not the first time Uber-registered cars have been
used to ferry migrants, Doguin said.
"About two months ago, seven other vehicles were detected in
the area of San Luis Potosi state ... and were also in the Uber
system," he said.
($1 = 18.5198 pesos)
(Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Simon Gardner)