Financial tech startups compete for overlooked U.S. immigrant market

MEXICO CITY May 24 For two decades, Noe Sanchez
sent money from California to his father in Mexico City through
storefront outlets of traditional remittance firms such as
Western Union.
Now he grabs his smartphone and uses Remitly, one of several
new competing mobile apps promoting cheap and quick
international transfers. Sanchez quickly got over his initial
unease of sending money through an unfamiliar company.
"If it goes badly, I'll cancel it and try another," said
Sanchez, a 44-year-old Mexican technical support professional in
Oakland.
Founded in 2011 and backed by Amazon.com Inc Chief
Executive Jeff Bezos's venture capital arm, Remitly is among a
vanguard of financial technology, or fintech, companies
targeting what they view as an underserved immigrant market -
traditionally disregarded as high-risk and low-margin.
The upstart firms - along with expanding digital and mobile
options from Western Union Co and MoneyGram International
Inc - are helping immigrants deepen their roots in the
United States at a time when incendiary anti-immigration
rhetoric dominates national politics.
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump
recently attacked remittances from illegal immigrants as a form
of "welfare" for Mexicans. Trump threatened to impound such
money transfers unless Mexico agreed to pay up to $10 billion
for his proposed wall on the southern U.S. border.
Many emerging companies in the fast-growing fintech sector,
by contrast, view financial services for immigrants as an
untapped source of revenue. They include remittance apps, such
as Remitly, TransferWise and Xoom - an early player bought last
year by PayPal Holdings Inc for $890 million - along
with companies such as Lendup and Oportun, which lend to
high-risk borrowers.
"We're part of a community of companies that is helping
(immigrant) customers understand the landscape of financial
services" in the U.S., said Raul Vazquez, chief executive of
Oportun.
GLOBAL CASH FLOW
It remains unclear whether Trump's campaign attacks
represent a real threat to the remittance industry. He proposes
regulating remittance firms through U.S. anti-terrorism laws
that now apply to banks and other financial institutions.
The plan has been criticized in part because of the
difficulty in differentiating between the transfers of legal and
illegal immigrants.
"Good luck with that," U.S. President Barack Obama quipped,
reacting to Trump's proposal at a recent news conference.
Trump's campaign did not respond to request for comment from
Reuters.
Many financial technology companies expect a continuing boom
in cross-border transfers and other financial services for U.S.
immigrants. According to the World Bank, remittances to Mexico
totaled nearly $25 billion in 2015, their highest level since
2008. Globally, nearly $600 billion is transferred each year.
The World Bank reported that 700 million people opened bank
accounts globally between 2011 and 2014 - making them more
likely to use financial technology - and about 2 billion more
people remained unbanked, representing huge growth potential.
Immigrant communities increasingly access financial services
through phones. Thirteen percent of Latinos in the U.S. are
dependent on smartphones as their only source of internet
access, compared to just 4 percent of white people, according to
a 2015 Pew study.
Those trends play into the strategy of remittance apps like
Remitly and Xoom. Many other financial tech firms are private
and not required to share financial results, but some claim fast
growth in customers or revenue when releasing selective data.
Remitly said it transferred five times the amount of money
in the first quarter of 2016 as it did in the same period a year
earlier. The company said it recently surpassed $1 billion in
annual transfers.
Western Union, a $9.36-billion public company, acknowledged
new threats in its 2015 annual report.
"We are seeing increased competition from, and increased
market acceptance of, electronic, mobile, and Internet-based
money transfer services," the company told investors.
In a statement to Reuters, the company said the transfer
industry is teeming with new players and that competition had
contributed to falling prices. Western Union's digital money
transfer sales reached about $300 million in 2015, and the
company expects online and mobile transfers to be a "major
driver of overall remittance market growth," it said.
Arjan Schutte, the CEO of fintech investor Core Innovation
Capital, said he'd seen more than 100 different business plans
for companies wanting to disrupt Western Union or Moneygram, but
that's "not nearly enough relative to the market opportunity."
ECONOMIES OF SCALE
Smaller financial technology companies can be flexible in
crafting creative solutions to serve customers on the margins,
said Lisa McFarland, an executive vice president at Ingo Money,
which charges between 1 and 4 percent to deposit paychecks
through a mobile app.
McFarland previously worked at Visa Inc setting up
prepaid products for the immigrant market. She said more
established financial companies have long struggled to serve
lower-income markets because of high development costs and low
profit margins.
"The problems have to be solved, in many cases, in unique
ways," she said. "That's what opens the door to technology
players."
Oportun and Lendup, for instance, use their own underwriting
formulas rather than traditional credit scores to underwrite
risky borrowers, and they offer declining interest rates over
time for those who pay reliably.
The alternative online lending sector as a whole has faced
new scrutiny in recent months in the wake of scandals at
industry leader Lending Club.
But Lendup says its customer base of half a million
borrowers is growing at 15 percent per month. The company says
it can charge less than traditional payday lenders because of
its underwriting software and because it saves money by not
opening physical branches.
"If the work is lower margin, technology has a real
opportunity to allow you to reach that profitability," said
Leslie Payne, who runs public affairs at Lendup. "Once you reach
scale, the economics can work out."
