UPDATE 1-Thom Browne, J. Crew among Michelle Obama's inaugural fashion picks

* Popular first lady boosts U.S. designers, fashion industry
* Praised for mixing high-end, low-ended pieces
* President Obama says: "She always looks good"
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 It was one of the biggest
questions of Monday's inaugural ceremonies: not what would
President Barack Obama say, but what would his wife, Michelle
Obama, wear?
The first lady wore a navy coat and dress by designer Thom
Browne, inspired by the fabric of a man's silk tie.
The belt and gloves were from J.Crew, a mid-priced chain
that is a fixture in U.S. shopping malls; the necklace and
earrings were designed by Cathy Waterman. The boots were by Reed
Krakoff, as was the short blue cardigan she wore to the
celebratory lunch in the Capitol hosted by congressional
leaders.
"At the end of the inaugural festivities, the outfit and
accompanying accessories will go to the National Archives," the
first lady's office said.
Dressing any first lady, especially Obama, a Harvard-trained
lawyer known for her style, can be a huge boost for a fashion
designer or retail chain.
The White House did not divulge who crafted the gown she
will wear to Monday night's inaugural balls, but the designer
could see a lot of new attention. Her choice of a white chiffon
Jason Wu gown for the inaugural balls in 2009 helped make the
young designer a household name.
Thom Browne boasts a string of design awards, most recently,
a prestigious National Design Award for fashion from the
Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York, which is part
of the Smithsonian Institution.
"She likes well-tailored clothes, so the inspiration was
doing something that looked tailored and structured and fitted
through the body and somewhat A-line for the skirt and the
dress," Browne told the Los Angeles Times, adding that he picked
blue because he had guessed that President Obama would wear that
color.
Praised for wearing high-end designers as well as pieces
from mass-market stores, the first lady has established herself
as an international style trend-setter during Barack Obama's
first four years in the White House.
Dresses, sweaters, shoes and belts she has worn have sold
out at retailers from designer showrooms to mass market chains
including Gap Inc., J. Crew and Target Corp..
Style mavens credit the 49-year-old first lady with changing
the way American women put together their outfits, and, by
patronizing U.S. designers, bolstering a multibillion-dollar
industry.
Famed for her toned arms, Obama set a trend for sleeveless
tops. Her cardigans and belted dresses have prompted many
working women to switch from blazers and suits in the workplace.
NEW HAIRSTYLE, A 'SIGNIFICANT' EVENT
"Icon's a big word and it sometimes gets over used, but I
think if we're going to use it, we can use it now," said Steven
Kolb, chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of
America, adding, "What makes her a real icon is the work that
she does and the woman that she is."
"Michelle looks good however, wherever, whatever she does.
Michelle looks good in her sleeping gown," said Sharon Johnson,
a therapist who came from Baltimore to watch the inauguration,
and joked that she is still looking for the green leather gloves
Obama wore on Inauguration Day four years ago.
"Her beauty is so far inside, and shines so far outside,"
Johnson said.
When Michelle Obama held the Bible for her husband during
his official swearing-in on Sunday, she wore a dark blue dress
by Reed Krakoff, the creative director for the Coach leather
goods company, who has become a fashion designer.
On Sunday night, she wore a sleeveless black sequined dress
by Michael Kors to an inaugural reception for
supporters.
At that reception, President Obama weighed in on what he
termed the most "significant" event of the inaugural weekend,
his wife's hotly discussed new hairstyle.
"I love her bangs," Obama said. "She looks good. She always
looks good."
Interest in Michelle Obama's clothing has extended to the
outfits worn by her two daughters. On Monday, the White House
said Malia, 14, was wearing a J.Crew ensemble and Sasha, 11,
wore a Kate Spade coat and dress.
Obama is a far bigger influence on U.S. fashion than most of
her predecessors. Laura Bush favored suits by Oscar de la Renta
and Hillary Clinton - now the U.S. Secretary of State - is best
known for wearing a range of brightly colored pants suits. Even
stylish Jackie Kennedy wore mostly European designers.
Obama's fashion choices have not always been applauded. Some
Americans were angry when she wore a red gown from a British
label - Alexander McQueen - to a 2011 state dinner for China's
president.
Kolb dismissed such concerns, noting that fashion is a
global business and that U.S. designers are thrilled when, for
example, Kate Middleton, the wife of Britain's Prince of Wales,
wears their clothing.
"At the end of the day, we get up in the morning and we look
in our closet and we have to feel good about what we put on," he
said.