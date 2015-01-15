U.S. eyes India drone, C-130 project deals for Obama trip

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The United States aims to
secure agreements with India to start pilot projects for joint
production of drones as well as equipment for transport planes
in talks next week ahead of a visit by President Barack Obama, a
U.S. industry source said on Wednesday.
Frank Kendall, U.S. undersecretary of defense for
acquisition, technology and logistics, will be making his fourth
visit to India to promote collaboration on defense technologies
and co-production of weapons systems in an effort to finalize
the projects.
Kendall's spokeswoman Maureen Schumann said he will meet
with Defense Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur, Secretary for
Defense Production G. Mohan Kumar and Scientific Advisor to the
Minister of Defense Avinash Chander.
"His primary objective is to continue momentum on the
Defense Trade and Technology Initiative (DTTI), which promotes
collaboration on defense technology and enables co-production
and co-development of critical defense systems," Schumann said.
An industry source familiar with U.S.-India discussions on
the defense initiative said Kendall aimed to finalize two pilot
projects, one involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the
other involving systems for the C-130 military transport
aircraft built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
The source said the drone project involved the RQ-11 "Raven"
built by AeroVironment Inc, a small U.S. firm. Raven is
the world's most widely used unmanned aircraft, a lightweight
plane that can be used manually, or for autonomous operations.
The U.S. government strictly controls foreign sales of
larger UAVs, but has approved sales of unarmed systems like the
Raven, which are used purely for surveillance to a range of
countries, including Uzbekistan, according to a U.S. source.
The transport plane project involves manufacturing of
roll-on, roll-off modules that allow C-130s to be used for
surveillance, and as VIP transports or hospitals, according to
the industry source, who did not want to be named due to the
sensitivity of the discussions.
U.S. and Indian officials have declined to comment publicly
on the systems under discussion, but the industry source said
the aim was to announce the pilot projects during Obama's
planned visit to India to attend the country's Jan. 26 Republic
Day holiday, which is marked by a big military parade.
Lockheed declined comment on any specific co-production
agreement, but a spokesman said teams from five Indian
universities were participating in a design challenge to develop
C-130 modules for use in disaster relief around the world.
India has received five C-130Js built by Lockheed, and six
more planes are on order through 2017, parts of which will be
built in India.
No comment was immediately available from AeroVironment.
The United States is keen to develop its political and
strategic ties with India, with which it shares concerns about
China's increasingly assertive territorial claims in the
Asia-Pacific region.
Since the DTTI was launched in 2012, the United States has
proposed 17 projects with potential for collaboration. But the
initiative has been hampered by concerns from India that the
projects do not sufficiently involve the transfer of technology.
On the U.S. side, meanwhile, there have been concerns about
India's demand for the right to manufacture components rather
than whole systems, which could put them in competition with
U.S. manufacturers.
Ellen Lord, president and chief executive officer of Textron
Systems, an aerospace unit of defence firm Textron Inc,
which makes Bell helicopters and UAVs, told Reuters she was
encouraged by reforms being undertaken by the Indian government.
"I'm energized by what I see as very positive changes," said
Lord, who returned on Tuesday from a visit to India.
