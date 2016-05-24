U.S. official says India has addressed nuclear concerns

| WASHINGTON
May 24 A U.S. State Department
official assured lawmakers on Tuesday that India has addressed
concerns over liability that had for years kept U.S.
corporations from signing nuclear power contracts in the
country.
"We believe that the steps that India has taken have
addressed by and large the key concerns that have been in
place," Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian
Affairs Nisha Desai Biswal told the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee.
She also said the United States supported India joining the
Nuclear Suppliers Group, a 48-member group of nuclear trading
nations.
India wants to increase its nuclear energy capacity
dramatically as part of a broader push to move away from fossil
fuels, cut greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the dangerous
effects of climate change.
India was shut out of the nuclear trade for decades because
of its weapons program. A 2008 agreement with the United States
gave it access to foreign suppliers without giving up arms
primarily meant as a deterrent against nuclear-armed China.
But hopes that U.S. nuclear reactor manufacturers would get
billions of dollars of new business evaporated after India
adopted a law in 2010 giving the state-run Nuclear Power Corp of
India Ltd (NPCIL) the right to seek damages from suppliers in
the event of an accident.
Biswal declined to say that all U.S. companies would now be
comfortable doing business in India. "Those are going to be
individual determinations that companies are going to have to
make," she said.
Some companies are moving into the market. The chief
executive of Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric said
in March he expected to sign a deal in June to build six nuclear
reactors in India.
Senator Edward Markey questioned Biswal on whether India had
met the requirements to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group, which
is dedicated to curbing nuclear arms proliferation by
controlling the export and re-transfer of materials that could
foster nuclear weapons development.
Diplomats quietly launched a new push last year to induct
India into the group, which would carry the risk of antagonizing
Pakistan as well as its ally, China. Beijing could veto any
application by India.
Biswal said the United States backs India.
"We believe that India has complied with, and is consistent
with, the requirements of the NSG and therefore should be
considered for membership," she said.
