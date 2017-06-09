UPDATE 1-India takes U.S. to WTO for failing to drop steel duties

(Adds details, background)
GENEVA, June 9 India has complained to the World
Trade Organization that the United States has failed to drop
anti-subsidy duties on certain Indian steel products after
losing an earlier ruling, a document published by the WTO said
on Friday.
India said the United States had failed to meet an April
2016 deadline to comply with a WTO ruling that faulted it for
imposing countervailing duties on hot-rolled carbon steel flat
products from India.
The non-compliance complaint, effectively a new trade
dispute, could lead to India asking to impose trade sanctions if
the United States is found not to have complied.
India brought the original complaint to the WTO in April
2012, after the U.S. Commerce Department set an import duty of
nearly 286 percent on a circular welded carbon-quality steel
pipe from India to offset government subsidies.
The Commerce Department did this after a petition from
Allied Tube and Conduit, JMC Steel Group, Wheatland Tube and
United States Steel Corp.
In the extremely complex case, India argued that the price
of the steel pipe was set by the market, but the United States
said the iron ore used to make it came from a state-run mining
firm, NMDC, effectively subsidising Indian exporters.
India's complaint alleging U.S. non-compliance listed 14
areas where it said the United States was in breach of the
international trade rules.
If the two sides cannot settle the matter within 14 days,
India could ask a WTO dispute resolution panel to adjudicate.
