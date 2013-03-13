U.S. groups criticize India drug, tech, farm policies

| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. industry groups on
Wednesday called for the United States to increase pressure on
India to reform high-tech, agricultural and pharmaceutical
policies they said block U.S. exports and damage patent rights.
"India has essentially created a protectionist regime that
harms U.S. job creators" in favor of the country's generic drug
manufacturers, Roy Waldron, chief intellectual property counsel
for Pfizer, said in testimony to the House of
Representative Ways and Means trade subcommittee.
Waldron complained that last year India revoked Pfizer's
patent for a cancer medicine, Sutent, "to allow Indian generic
companies to manufacture and sell generic copies."
India also abuses compulsory licenses, which governments are
supposed to use in limited circumstances to suspend drug
patents, for the benefit of its domestic firms, he said.
Waldron urged U.S. government officials to vigorously pursue
those concerns in direct talks with India and to "review all
available policy tools" to pressure the world's largest
democracy to better protect U.S. intellectual property.
The hearing comes as U.S. trade benefits for India are up
for renewal under the Generalized System of Preferences program,
which waives duties on thousands of goods from developing
countries to help them create jobs.
India is the largest recipient of benefits under that
program, which expires in July.
"With a population of over 1.2 billion, India's markets hold
the potential for world-class U.S. products and services. I want
to ensure that U.S. job creators can compete there on a level
playing field," said Representative Devin Nunes of California,
the Republican chairman of the Ways and Means trade
subcommittee.
U.S. technology companies are frustrated by Indian
government procurement policies that favor Indian electronics
product over foreign, Dean Garfield, president of the
Information Technology Industry Council, told the panel.
"The PMA (preferential market access) policy certainly does
not bode well for our industry, threatening to shut us out of a
significant portion of the Indian ICT (Information and
communications technology) market," Garfield said.
U.S. companies are also disappointed that India is sitting
on the sidelines in talks in Geneva aimed at expanding the 1996
Information Technology Agreement, he said.
India also has steep agricultural tariffs and regulatory
barriers that keep out many U.S. farm exports, said Allen
Johnson, a former U.S. chief agricultural trade negotiator.
Last year, India's agricultural exports to the United States
topped $5 billion, a ten-fold increase since 1995, Johnson said.
In comparison, U.S. farm exports to India last year were only
$900 million, well below their potential, he said.
India's reluctance to reduce its farm tariffs has frustrated
the United States in the long-stalled Doha round of world trade
talks, Johnson said.