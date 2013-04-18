U.S. aims to expand India arms trade by "billions of dollars"

* U.S. arms sales to India total $8 bln
* Pentagon defense trade initiative said making progress
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 18 The United States has
already made "tremendous progress" in expanding weapons sales to
India since 2008, and U.S. companies could see "billions of
dollars" in additional sales in coming years, a senior U.S.
State Department official said Thursday.
Andrew Shapiro, assistant secretary of state for
political-military affairs, said U.S. sales of military
equipment to India had grown from zero in 2008 to around $8
billion, despite a decision by India to choose a French-built
plane in a closely-watched fighter plane competition.
"While that fighter competition loss was disappointing, we
have made tremendous progress in the defense trade
relationship," he told a news briefing. "There's going to be
billions of dollars more in the next couple of years."
He said a major arms trade initiative headed by Deputy
Defense Secretary Ashton Carter was making good progress and
should lead to "an ever greater pace of additional defense
trade." He gave no details on future possible arms sales.
U.S. weapons makers including Lockheed Martin Corp,
Boeing Co, Raytheon Co and others, are keen to
sale their wares to India, the world's largest arms importer,
especially since U.S. military spending is now declining after a
decade of sharp growth fueled by the wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan. India plans to spend about $100 billion over the
next decade upgrading its mostly Soviet-era military hardware.
Shapiro, who is due to leave the State Department at the end
of this week, said he had seen news reports about delays in
India's talks with France's Dassault Aviation about a
$15 billion purchase of 126 Rafale fighter jets.
But he said the U.S. State Department had not received word
from India that it planned to reopen that competition or move
ahead with a separate Indian naval fighter competition.
Lockheed and Boeing were eliminated from the Indian fighter
competition in April 2011.
Shapiro said the State Department was seeing continued
demand for U.S. weaponry from the Middle East and Asia, but U.S.
companies faced stiff competition from European weapons makers,
who are also facing declining demand in their home markets.
He declined to discuss any specific arms sales, but noted
that Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia had been key partners
in defense trade in recent years. South Korea is also expected
to announce the winner of its 60-fighter competition soon.
Shapiro said his office had dramatically increased its
advocacy for U.S. weapons makers under former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, and her successor, John Kerry, planned to
continue the "economic diplomacy" initiative.
Shapiro said State Department representatives planned to
attend a major air show in Paris in June, despite mandatory
budget cuts required under a process known as sequestration, but
said officials would have to be conservative about the number of
air shows they attended.
He said sequestration-related furloughs could also slow the
Pentagon's work on export license requests, which threatened to
slow or reverse progress made by the State Department in
accelerating work on the licenses to 17 days on average now from
40 to 60 days several years ago.
"Those processing times are likely to increase at a time
when we're trying to increase our defense trade. That's not the
best signal to send," Shapiro said.