版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 01:00 BJT

US takes Indonesia to WTO over plant and animal import rules

GENEVA Jan 10 The United States has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organisation challenging Indonesia's rules for imports of horticultural products, animal products and animals, the WTO said on Thursday.

The complaint says Indonesia's non-automatic import licences and quotas "have significant trade-restrictive effects on imports and are used to implement what appear to be WTO-inconsistent measures", a WTO statement said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐