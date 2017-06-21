A source of U.S. low inflation? It's your phone -BlackRock strategist

NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their
smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of
inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve,
the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset
manager, said on Wednesday.
Consumers are relying less and less on devices such as
cameras, radios and televisions, and services such as taxis and
stores, replacing them with programs in their iPhones and other
high-end phones, according to Rick Rieder, BlackRock's
chief investment officer of global fixed income.
Companies like Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc
and Uber Technologies Inc have enticed consumers with
convenience and low prices through their phones. As a result,
they have upended traditional retailers, entertainment outlets
and transportation services, Rieder said in an article published
on Wednesday.
"Technological innovation is disrupting traditional business
models of many industries, putting a lid on prices and
influencing inflation in the economy overall," he wrote.
The core rate of the consumer price index, the U.S.
government's broadest inflation gauge, increased 1.7 percent
year-on-year in May, the smallest such rise since May 2015, the
Labor Department said last week.
On Monday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans,
when asked about Amazon's proposed $13.7 billion buyout of
up-market grocer Whole Foods Market Inc at an event in
New York, said new competitors with a technological edge
entering in major industries pose possible long-term
implications that inflation will remain low.
Some of the recent pullback in inflation also stemmed from
lower energy prices resulting from global oversupply, analysts
said.
This technological shift will likely persist, Rieder said,
making it difficult for inflation to meet the Fed's 2 percent
target, which policymakers deem optimal to support stable
economic growth.
"This is an increasingly challenging paradigm to execute
upon today in the more modern commerce era we live in," Rieder
said. "We believe both investors and policymakers need to
abandon an overly rigid view of price change."
