UPDATE 4-Congress reaches deal to end FAA shutdown

* Legislative compromise to be finalized on Friday
* Senate will approve House-passed FAA extension
* Nearly two-week shutdown halted airport projects
By John Crawley and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 U.S. congressional leaders
struck a deal on Thursday to resolve a partisan dispute and end
a partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration that
has halted airport projects and threatened thousands of jobs.
The standoff, which began on July 22, centered on partisan
differences over full funding of the agency through the middle
of next month.
In addition to idled construction projects, the gridlock
allowed airlines to stop collecting more than $30 million per
day in ticket taxes, leaving a hole in government revenue for
aviation priorities but giving carriers a big windfall.
"I am pleased to announce that we have been able to broker
a bipartisan compromise between the House and the Senate,"
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in a statement.
Reid said the deal did not resolve underlying differences
that held up the latest in a series of stop-gap FAA funding
extensions and that they could re-emerge later.
This extension and others approved since 2007 authorize the
FAA to tap available funds from a federal trust account that is
funded by ticket taxes to help cover some of the agency's
costs. The temporary extensions aim to bridge the gap to a
long-delayed bill still being negotiated on long-term FAA
budgeting and aviation priorities.
The agreement announced by Reid essentially found a route
around contentious issues, allowing the Senate to pass the
temporary measure, which had previously been cleared by the
House of Representatives.
Democratic aides said formal action will occur on Friday
after the Senate convenes at 10 a.m. EDT/(1400 GMT).
Congress adjourned this week for August so the Senate will
use a procedure not requiring lawmakers to return for a vote.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood called the prospect of
passage a "tremendous victory" for workers.
The nearly two-week shutdown affected some 70,000 jobs
related to airport construction and nearly 4,000 FAA positions
that were placed on furlough, government officials said.
PRESSURE FROM OBAMA
Compromise came after President Barack Obama stepped up
pressure on lawmakers already bruised by weeks of partisan
wrangling over legislation to raise the U.S. debt limit.
The FAA impasse hinged on cutting more than $16 million in
subsidies for rural air service -- a demand by the
Republican-led House that rankled key Senate Democrats like
Reid, Finance Chairman Max Baucus and John Rockefeller,
chairman of the Commerce Committee.
Congressional and transportation officials said the
linchpin of the compromise gives LaHood authority to waive cuts
in service to rural airports targeted in the bill, raising the
prospect that some or all of the cuts will not be made.
"He will use that authority where appropriate under the
law," a senior Transportation Department official said.
Rockefeller warned of another possible showdown with
Republicans over funding and aviation priorities. Congress
returns from its recess in early September.
An underlying issue not in the temporary extension but
looming large for Rockefeller and other labor-friendly
Democrats in a long-term FAA bill is a bid by House Republicans
to gut a rule making it easier for unions to organize at
airlines.
The end of the impasse also will mean the end of a revenue
windfall for U.S. airlines. With no legislation in place to
authorize FAA funding, carriers were not required to collect a
7.5 percent passenger tax assessed on tickets.
Most, like Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines
AMR.N, US Airways LCC.N and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N),
raised fares by that amount and stood to earn more than $1
billion had the shutdown lasted until Congress returned.
