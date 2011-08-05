UPDATE-2 IRS will not go after US airline fare hikes

* Fare increase during tax holiday provide windfall
* Passenger taxes help fund FAA operations
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 The U.S. government does not
plan to go after more than $400 million in airline revenue from
fare increases that were facilitated by a two-week ticket-tax
holiday resulting from a congressional dispute over aviation
funding.
The Internal Revenue Service said on Friday it did not
intend to seek retroactive payments from passengers or airlines
relating to taxes that were not collected during a partial
shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Consumer advocacy groups and some in government sought to
shame the airlines, including American Airlines AMR.N, Delta
Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.N), Southwest Airlines
(LUV.N) and US Airways LCC.N, into ending fare hikes that
were imposed soon after the 7.5 percent ticket tax was
suspended.
"What do they do the minute that they're not required to
remit those fees to the government?" said Robert Mann, a former
airline executive who is now an industry consultant. "They
internalize them and make them part of the fare, which, of
course, has the same effect, because out of pocket the customer
is paying the same price."
President Barack Obama said this week it would not be easy
"to get that money back."
The ticket tax, which amounts to about $30 million per day
in receipts, funds a federal trust account the FAA uses to help
pay its bills.
The requirement for tax collection was suspended during the
FAA shutdown, which was caused by a congressional impasse over
legislation to temporarily fund the agency.
The congressional standoff, which affected some 70,000 jobs
related to airport construction and nearly 4,000 FAA positions
that were placed on furlough, ended on Friday when Obama signed
a stop-gap spending bill approved by the Senate earlier in the
day.
Airlines have until Monday to restart ticket tax
collections. The airlines were unapologetic about capitalizing
on the tax holiday and stood to make more than $1 billion had
the standoff run until Congress returned in early September
from its month-long recess.
The main trade group for the industry, the Air Transport
Association, said in a statement that it would defer to the IRS
on any decision regarding the collection of ticket taxes.
Lawmakers will immediately have to consider another
stop-gap spending bill for the aviation agency when Congress
resumes in September, possibly reviving the ticket tax issue.
The IRS decision followed a letter to the agency from
senior members of congressional tax writing committees, urging
the agency to consider the impact on consumers and the airlines
taxes are collected retroactively.
Additionally, the IRS said passengers who bought tickets
before the shutdown -- paying the 7.5 percent tax -- and
traveled during it would not be entitled to any refunds, which
could have totaled about $60 per ticket.
