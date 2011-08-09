U.S. Senate Democrats urge FAA bill settlement

*Temporary funding bill expires Sept. 16
*Democrats say 280,000 jobs at stake
*Impasse caused partial FAA shutdown in July
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 U.S. Senate Democrats on
Tuesday urged Republicans in the House of Representatives to
begin "serious negotiations" on an aviation funding bill that
they said could help the struggling U.S. economy.
In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner, a group of
Senate Democrats asked him to appoint a formal negotiating
panel "so that serious negotiations may begin" with the Senate
over the stalled legislation.
An impasse between House Republicans and Senate Democrats
over funding for rural airports and workers' rights forced a
partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration last
month that lasted for nearly two weeks. Airport construction
was halted and thousands of workers were idled.
Work started up again after a temporary funding bill passed
Congress, but that money runs out on September 16.
"Action on a final FAA bill is long overdue, and Congress
should not delay any longer to resolve the differences between
the Senate and House bills," said the letter signed by Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid and five other Senate Democrats.
The House and the Senate have passed different versions of
FAA funding legislation earlier this year and the two bodies
have to work out their differences before Congress can send a
final bill to President Barack Obama for his signature.
The Senate has appointed members to a so-called conference
committee that is supposed to negotiate agreement on a final
bill. But the House has yet to name its members to the panel.
"The lack of conferees from the House is the main obstacle
standing in the way of Congress' ability to produce a
bipartisan, long-term, extension of the FAA," the Democrats
wrote. They argued that the FAA reauthorization could create or
save more than 280,000 jobs "at a time when our economy needs
jobs the most."
There was no immediate response to the letter from
Boehner's office.
(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)