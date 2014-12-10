UPDATE 2-U.S. court reverses fund managers' insider trading convictions

(Adds comments from Chiasson lawyer, analysis from outside
By Nate Raymond and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Dec 10 A U.S. appeals court dealt
federal prosecutors a blow in their crackdown on insider trading
on Wall Street on Wednesday, overturning the convictions of two
former hedge fund managers charged with making illegal trades in
technology stocks.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to convict Todd
Newman, a former portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital
Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level Global
Investors.
The court held that defendants can only be convicted of
insider trading if the person trading on confidential
information knew the original tipper disclosed it in exchange
for a personal benefit.
"Although the government might like the law to be different,
nothing in the law requires a symmetry of information in the
nation's securities markets," U.S. Circuit Judge Barrington
Parker wrote for the three-judge panel.
The ruling will offer hope to at least one other Wall Street
figure convicted as part of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara five-year long crackdown on insider trading.
Newman and Chiasson had been sentenced to 4-1/2 years and
6-1/2 years in prison, respectively, and had been out on bail
pending appeal.
The case had been closely watched among the white collar
defense community for whether the court would impose a
heightened standard for proof in insider trading cases.
It marked a blow for Bharara, who had secured convictions of
82 other people in insider trading cases since October 2009,
with one trial acquittal but no previous appellate reversals.
A spokeswoman for Bharara had no immediate comment.
The ruling could also benefit Michael Steinberg, a SAC
Capital portfolio manager convicted in December 2013 and later
sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison. He was indicted in the same
conspiracy as Newman and Chiasson and has raised similar
arguments on appeal.
"The 2nd Circuit's decision clearly means that Michael
Steinberg is innocent of any crime and his conviction will be
vacated as well," said Barry Berke, Steinberg's lawyer.
Gregory Morvillo, Chiasson's lawyer, called the decision "a
resounding victory for the rule of law," adding that his client
was "deeply gratified that the decision issued today
unequivocally re-establishes his innocence under the law."
In a joint statement, Newman's lawyers Stephen Fishbein and
John Nathanson said they were "relieved but not surprised" by
the ruling, which came after "four years of unnecessary
prosecution."
"We are gratified that, going forward, others will benefit
from clearer rules in this area," they said.
Newman, 50, and Chiasson, 41, were found guilty in 2012 for
their roles in a scheme the government said reaped $72 million
in illicit profits after trading on inside information about
computer maker Dell Inc and chipmaker Nvidia Corp
.
Prosecutors said both men traded on tips they received from
analysts working at their hedge funds who were members of a
"corrupt circle" of investment firm analysts that traded
non-public information obtained from employees at various
companies.
At their trial, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan did not
require proof that Newman and Chiasson knew insiders at Dell and
Nvidia received something in exchange for the information they
provided. Parker on Wednesday called that instruction
"erroneous."
Jill Fisch, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania
School of Law, said the ruling was a message the recent insider
trading prosecutions had gone too far.
While traders should not be allowed to pay a corporate
insider for non-public information, she said, Wall Street
traders routinely "get a whole lot of information from people
that you talk to all the time."
"What basis could you possibly have for determining which
information you can use and which you can't?" she said.
The ruling could also add pressure for the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to explain in greater detail which
behaviors on Wall Street count as insider trading, said C. Evan
Stewart, a partner at Cohen & Gresser in New York.
He said while the SEC does not write criminal laws, its
rules provide the standard for which criminal fraud laws can be
applied in insider trading cases.
U.S. officials have argued the rules are clear, but traders,
including Steven A. Cohen, founder of the firm called SAC
Capital until its recent rebranding, contend they are not.
"This is the 2nd Circuit saying there needs to be greater
clarity about what the law is here," Stewart said.
The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-1837.
