U.S. says ex-Foundry exec spun company secrets into 'unearned gold'

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Federal prosecutors on Monday urged a jury to convict a former executive of data equipment maker Foundry Networks Inc of insider trading, saying illegal tips he provided helped a hedge fund make millions of dollars.

David Riley, who was Foundry's chief information officer, provided several tips to a hedge fund analyst about his employer, including its 2008 agreement to be acquired by Brocade Communications Systems Inc, prosecutor Sarah McCallum told jurors during closing arguments in the case against Riley being heard in U.S. District Court in New York.

Riley's tip to Matthew Teeple, then an analyst at Artis Capital Management, along with another tip later that year about troubles with the merger, enabled the San Francisco hedge fund to make profits and avoid losses of about $28 million, McCallum, an assistant U.S. attorney, said.

"The agreement these men had was to take Foundry's secret information and spin it into unearned gold," she said.

Riley's attorney, John Kaley, acknowledged his client knew about the merger prior to its announcement. But he said there was no evidence he knew major details that Teeple allegedly was told or was even the person who had tipped him.

"The government can't speculate or leave things hanging in the air when they're trying to prove someone is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Kaley said.

The trial is the latest to emerge from a years-long campaign against insider trading by the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara that has seen 82 people convicted since October 2009.

The case is the first to reach trial since the insider trading acquittal in July of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

Riley, 48, was charged in 2013 along with Teeple with insider trading in connection with the $3 billion acquisition of Foundry by Brocade.

Teeple pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit securities fraud, but did not agree to cooperate against Riley.

McCallum said by the time Riley became one of a handful of Foundry employees told about the Brocade merger, he had already provided Teeple with tips about sales since at least September 2007.

Cellular phone data and an email indicated they met in San Jose five days before the deal was announced. Over an hour later, Teeple began calling 15 people, including at Artis, who soon began trading in Foundry, McCallum said.

"David Riley truly was a steady pipeline of information for Matthew Teeple and for Artis," she said.

Kaley, Riley's lawyer, suggested that several cooperating witnesses, including some who testified to receiving Teeple's calls and trading in Foundry, were seeking to avoid prison by proving the government with favorable testimony.

As for who told Teeple, Kaley argued it could not have been Riley, pointing at times to other possible tippers, including another Foundry employee.

"It couldn't have been him," he said. "It had to be someone else."

The case is U.S. v. Riley, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00339. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)