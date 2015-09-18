Boston-area amateur golfer gets prison for country club insider trading

| Sept 18
Sept 18 A Boston-area amateur golfer was
sentenced on Friday to 1-1/2 years in prison for engaging in an
insider trading scheme involving tips to his golfing and other
friends about the business activities of American Superconductor
Corp.
Eric McPhail, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Denise Casper in Boston after a federal judge in June found the
marble salesman guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud
charges.
His sentencing came after Douglas Parigian, a lawyer who was
a golfing buddy of McPhail's, was sentenced in August to eight
months of home confinement in light of his guilty plea to
charges connected to the scheme.
At sentencing, prosecutors sought 4-1/4 years in prison for
McPhail, saying it would help deter others who might participate
in the "insider trading cliché" of tipping fellow country club
members to corporate secrets.
McPhail's sentence was confirmed by a spokeswoman for U.S.
Attorney Carmen Ortiz in Boston.
McPhail's lawyer, William Cintolo, said he would appeal the
conviction, citing a major ruling by an appellate court in New
York that narrowed the reach of insider trading laws.
In court papers, prosecutors called McPhail the "linchpin"
in an insider trading conspiracy from 2009 to 2011 that netted
its seven participants nearly $750,000.
Prosecutors said McPhail learned secret information about
American Superconductor from a then-senior executive, Angelo
Santamaria, who, like him, belonged to the Oakley Country Club
in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Despite hearing the information in confidence, McPhail
engaged in an "extended betrayal" of Santamaria by sharing
details about the company's business activities and earnings
announcements with friends and fellow golfers, prosecutors said.
Those seven friends included Parigian, who prosecutors in a
court filing last week said made $301,381 in profits.
McPhail and Parigian were both criminally charged in 2014.
Five others in the scheme were charged civilly by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, four of whom agreed to
settle for $145,309.
The case is U.S. v. McPhail, U.S. District Court, District
of Massachusetts, No. 14-cr-10201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry)