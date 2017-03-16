CORRECTED-Ex-Oppenheimer adviser gets six months in U.S. insider trading case

(Corrects paragraph 6 to say that Michael Maciocio is no longer
a Pfizer employee)
By Brendan Pierson
March 15 A former investment adviser at an
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months'
imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider
trading based on information from a childhood friend working at
Pfizer Inc.
David Hobson, 48, was sentenced in federal court in
Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who
recommended Hobson serve his sentence at a halfway house. Hobson
was also ordered to forfeit more than $385,000.
Prosecutors had sought a sentence of at least two years.
Prosecutors charged that Hobson, a Providence, Rhode Island
resident, began his insider trading in 2008 while working at
Royal Bank of Canada unit RBC Capital Markets and
continued at Oppenheimer & Co Inc.
Hobson pleaded guilty to the charges last October. He
admitted that he traded on inside information from Michael
Maciocio, who at the time was a director of chemical research
and development at Pfizer.
Maciocio, who pleaded guilty in May as part of a deal to
cooperate with prosecutors, no longer works at Pfizer.
Maciocio's duties included evaluating whether Pfizer would
be able to manufacture drugs being developed by other companies
that Pfizer might buy or partner with, according to prosecutors.
While Maciocio was not typically told the identities of
companies in potential deals, he was often able to identify them
through his own research, sometimes with Hobson's help,
prosecutors said.
Maciocio then passed the information to Hobson, his
stockbroker, who executed trades in accounts belonging to
himself, Maciocio, and clients of Oppenheimer and RBC,
prosecutors said.
Trades by Hobson in the stocks of Medivation Inc, Ardea
Biosciences Inc and Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc resulted in
profits of $165,000 for himself, $40,000 for Maciocio and
$150,000 for certain of Hobson's clients, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Hobson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-351.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York)