UPDATE 1-U.S. judge rules for SEC in fight with House panel over insider trading probe

(Adds details on court ruling, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 16 A U.S. House of Representatives
panel and a former staffer must comply with subpoenas issued by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of an
insider trading probe, a federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Paul Gardephe in Manhattan, in a decision made
public on Monday, said the House Ways and Means Committee must
produce some documents to the SEC, and Brian Sutter, a former
staff director for its healthcare subcommittee, must be deposed.
The decision came 16 months after the SEC first went to
court over the committee's refusal to provide information as
part of a probe of whether Sutter leaked material non-public
information about Medicare reimbursement rates to a lobbyist.
The ruling came in one of the first publicly disclosed
probes by federal authorities invoking provisions of a 2012 law
called the STOCK ACT, which seeks to prevent people from using
"political intelligence" to trade non-public information.
Both the SEC and federal prosecutors in Manhattan have
launched investigations related to the alleged leak, according
to court and congressional records.
The House committee had resisted complying with the SEC's
demands for information, arguing in part that the U.S.
Constitution shielded the panel and Sutter from being compelled
to testify or produce documents.
Gardephe ruled that while the House was protected from
producing some legislative documents, some documents could be
produced, including administrative or personal communications
between Sutter and the lobbyist's firm, Greenberg Traurig LLP.
Gardephe said the House must also produce Sutter's telephone
records, with some redactions, and that the former staffer
himself can be deposed.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment. Representatives for
the House and Sutter did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
According to court filings, the SEC has been looking into an
email a lobbyist at Greenberg Traurig sent to broker-dealer
Height Securities regarding a deal struck in Congress about
Medicare rates in 2013.
The SEC said the email was sent before the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the rates after U.S.
markets closed, and about 30 minutes before Height issued a
report suggesting the change could help companies such as Humana
Inc and Health Net Inc.
Sutter, on the day of the announcement, had been emailing
the Greenberg Traurig lobbyist about the termination of a client
from the Medicare program, and they had spoken on the phone, the
SEC said.
The case is SEC v. Committee on Ways and Means of the U.S.
House of Representatives et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-mc-00193.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)