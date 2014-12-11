U.S. judge asks if insider trading ruling affects four men's pleas

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
NEW YORK Dec 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday questioned if the guilty pleas of four men were affected by a major appellate ruling a day earlier limiting the scope of insider trading laws.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan in a series of orders scheduled hearings for Dec. 18 to address if the ruling "affects" the pleas of the four men, who admitted to engaging in a scheme to trade in a company's stock ahead of a merger announcement by IBM Corp.
The defendants include former Euro Pacific Capital Inc traders Daryl Payton, Thomas Conradt and David Weishaus as well as Trent Martin, a former analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.