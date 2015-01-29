UPDATE 2-U.S. prosecutor to drop insider trading charges over IBM deal

(Updates with details from court hearing)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. prosecutors said on
Thursday they will drop charges against five men accused of
insider trading ahead of an IBM Corp acquisition after
an appellate court ruling limited the ability of authorities to
pursue such cases.
At a court hearing, prosecutors in the office of U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said they would submit
paperwork by Feb. 4 to drop the charges after U.S. District
Judge Andrew Carter rejected their unusual request to dismiss
the indictments.
A dismissal by the judge would have allowed Bharara's office
to appeal Carter's ruling last week that the December appellate
court decision applied to the case. The decision resulted in the
guilty pleas of four of the men being thrown out.
Andrew Bauer, a prosecutor, said that as a result of the
heightened legal standard, "we do not have the requisite
evidence to establish one of the elements of the crime."
Defense lawyers welcomed the decision. "We're all thrilled,"
said Catherine Redlich, a lawyer for former Euro Pacific Capital
Inc trader Thomas Conradt.
Prosecutors said they reserved the right to refile charges
later.
The case was the latest setback for prosecutors following a
ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that reversed
the insider trading convictions of hedge fund managers Todd
Newman and Anthony Chiasson.
The appellate court held that prosecutors must prove a
trader knew that the source of a tip received a benefit in
exchange for the information. It also narrowed what constitutes
a benefit, saying it cannot be only friendship.
Prosecutors last Friday asked the appellate court to
reconsider the ruling, which has resulted in six of the 86
insider trading convictions secured by Bharara to be set aside.
In the IBM case, prosecutors said a lawyer at IBM's law firm
in 2009 told Trent Martin, an analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, about IBM's planned $1.2 billion acquisition
of SPSS Inc.
While the lawyer expected his friend, Martin, not to tell
anyone, the analyst bought SPSS stock and told his roommate,
Conradt, who in turn told Euro Pacific colleagues, traders David
Weishaus, Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant, authorities said.
Carter last week cited the 2nd Circuit ruling in tossing the
guilty pleas of Martin, Conradt, Weishaus and Payton ahead of a
Feb. 23 trial for Durant.
Prosecutors had argued the appellate ruling should not apply
since the information was misappropriated from the lawyer.
The case is U.S. v. Conradt, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00887.
