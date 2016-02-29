N.Y. brokers lose SEC insider trading trial over IBM deal tip

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
NEW YORK Feb 29 A federal jury on Monday found two former New York stockbrokers liable for trading on confidential tips about an IBM Corp acquisition, despite a major appeals court ruling that made insider trading cases harder to pursue.
In a victory for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a federal jury in Manhattan found former Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant liable for engaging in insider trading.
The trial came after a December 2014 appellate ruling limiting the scope of insider trading laws forced prosecutors to drop criminal charges against Payton, Durant and three others over trades placed before IBM announced its $1.2 billion acquisition of SPSS Inc in 2009.
But the SEC continued to press civil charges over trades made ahead of the $1.2 billion deal's announcement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.