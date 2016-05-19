Carl Icahn's lawyer say he was not accused of 'wrongdoing'

NEW YORK May 19 A lawyer for Carl Icahn said on
Thursday that the billionaire activist investor was never
accused of any wrongdoing as part of an insider trading probe
that involved the former chairman of Dean Foods Co, Las Vegas
betting legend William "Billy" Walters and famed golfer Phil
Mickelson.
"Mr. Icahn has never been accused of any wrongdoing and as
he has said before, any suggestion he engaged in improper
trading is inflammatory," the attorney for Icahn said.
Early in the insider trading investigation, federal
authorities looked at what role, if any, Icahn may have had in
sharing information with Walters about the consumer products
company Clorox. Icahn was mounting a takeover bid for
Clorox.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)