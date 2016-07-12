Ex-Barclays director pleads guilty in U.S. to passing tips to plumber

| NEW YORK, July 12
Plc pleaded guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges that he
engaged in insider trading by tipping off a plumber friend to
impending mergers that he learned about at the bank.
Steven McClatchey, 58, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal
court to conspiracy and securities fraud charges, admitting that
he provided stock tips to the plumber, Gary Pusey, who
prosecutors say made $76,000 through his insider trading.
"I knew what I was doing was wrong," McClatchey said in
court.
McClatchey, who worked at Barclays from 2008 to 2015, was
arrested on May 31 amid a resurgence of insider trading cases in
Manhattan, where prosecutors have wrestled with a 2014 appellate
ruling that limited the scope of insider trading
laws.
The ruling resulted in charges being dropped or dismissed
for 14 defendants prosecuted by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, who has overseen an insider trading crackdown that has
resulted in 107 people being charged since 2009.
While 2015 resulted in a eight-year low of just four people
being charged, the number of defendants so far in 2016 has hit
11.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York City
meanwhile says it has about 30 undisclosed probes into suspected
insider trading schemes.
Prosecutors said that McClatchey, of Freeport, New York, was
responsible for tracking all potential deals involving the
British bank.
He began tipping Pusey, a friend he met through boating, as
early as 2013, enabling the plumber to execute trades ahead of
merger announcements involving 11 companies, including Forest
Oil Corp and PetSmart Inc, prosecutors said.
In exchange, prosecutors said, Pusey paid thousands of
dollars in cash to McClatchey, sometimes placing cash in a gym
bag that McClatchey brought with him to a marina in Freeport,
New York, and provided free bathroom renovation services.
Under a plea deal, McClatchey agreed to not appeal any
sentence of five years in prison or less and to forfeit $76,000.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.
