Ex-Harman International executive gets prison for insider trading

| Sept 1
Sept 1 A former Harman International Industries
Inc executive was sentenced to eight months in prison on
Thursday after he admitted to trading on inside information
before the company released a stronger-than-expected quarterly
earnings report.
Dennis Hamilton, a former vice president of tax at the maker
of car audio systems, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alvin
Thompson in New Haven, Connecticut, after pleading guilty to one
count of securities fraud in March, prosecutors said.
Thompson also ordered Hamilton, 46, of Norwalk, to spend
four months in home confinement during a year of supervised
release that will follow his prison term and to pay a $131,958
fine, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said.
A lawyer for Thompson did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Prosecutors said on Oct. 30, 2013, a day before Harman
released quarterly results, Hamilton illegally bought 17,000
shares of the company through a Charles Schwab account belonging
to him and his wife.
Hamilton bought the stock after reviewing drafts of Harman's
quarterly report and news release announcing the results, and
listening to a conference call with Harman's audit committee
during which the results were discussed, prosecutors said.
After the Stamford, Connecticut-based company made its
results public, Harman shares rose 12.5 percent on Oct. 31,
2013, enabling Hamilton to make about $131,000 in profits,
prosecutors said.
He was arrested on Feb. 5. According to prosecutors, when
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents showed Hamilton the
trades at issue in the case and the timeline of events
surrounding them, Hamilton said: "Looks like I did something
stupid."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has also sued
Hamilton, and on Tuesday filed an amended civil lawsuit saying
he conducted insider trading on four other occasions, resulting
in more than $977,000 of additional illegal profits.
The case is U.S. v. Hamilton, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 16-cr-00058.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)