版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 00:54 BJT

N.Y. brokers must pay $1.9 million for insider trading: U.S. judge

NEW YORK May 16 Two former New York stockbrokers must pay $1.9 million after being found liable on charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they traded on confidential tips about an IBM Corp acquisition, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ordered ex-Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant to pay $546,458 and $1.34 million, respectively, after a federal jury returned a verdict in the SEC's favor in February. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐