Accused inside trader, freed from prison, seeks to void conviction

| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 A former trader and lawyer
who spent 20 months in prison after turning down an offer of
probation has asked a federal judge to throw out his conviction
for insider trading, joining others to cite a recent U.S. court
decision narrowing the definition of that offense.
Michael Kimelman, 44, in a Thursday court filing called
himself the victim of a "clear and fundamental miscarriage of
justice," and said he is "actually innocent" of the charges for
which he was convicted in June 2011, in a trial before U.S.
District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan.
Kimelman's request came three months after a federal appeals
court in New York on Dec. 10 said insider trading required
knowledge that insiders who passed confidential tips did so in
exchange for personal benefits of some consequence.
The ruling overturned the convictions of hedge fund managers
Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, whose trial was also overseen
by Sullivan. The appeals court said Sullivan instructed jurors
incorrectly on the law.
"We believe strongly in Mike's innocence and are hopeful
that the Newman decision will finally enable him to be
vindicated," Kimelman's lawyer Alexandra Shapiro said.
Jennifer Queliz, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan, declined to comment.
Kimelman was convicted in June 2011 for his involvement in
an alleged insider trading ring including the brothers Zvi and
Emanuel Goffer over trades in companies such as 3Com Corp and
Axcan Pharma Inc.
That came one month after Kimelman rejected prosecutors'
offer of probation, if he would plead guilty only to conspiracy.
In Thursday's filing, Shapiro said the government presented
"zero evidence" that Kimelman knew Zvi Goffer, the alleged
center of the ring, might have been paying his sources for tips.
"Kimelman did not commit a crime, and he is actually
innocent of the insider trading and conspiracy charges on which
he was convicted," Shapiro wrote.
Zvi Goffer, who is serving a 10-year prison term, has also
cited the Newman decision in seeking to overturn his conviction.
Several other defendants of the more than 80 to plead guilty
or be convicted in Bharara's insider trading probe have also
sought to be exonerated.
Kimelman was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, but
according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spent 20 months there
before being freed in August 2013.
The case is U.S. v. Goffer et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00056.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)