SEC accuses KPMG partner in Atlanta, two others of insider trading

July 8 U.S. securities regulators have accused a
KPMG partner and two other individuals of insider
trading on tips about three pending corporate mergers on which
the accounting firm was providing advice.
In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in federal court in Atlanta,
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said KPMG tax
partner Thomas Avent passed tips to his stockbroker, Raymond
Pirrello.
The broker told his friend Lawrence Penna, who with his
family made more than $111,000 trading on the information, the
regulator said.
The SEC said Pirrello, who worked at Garden State Securities
Inc in Hackensack, New Jersey, also recommended the three target
companies to his colleagues, who made their own trades before
the mergers were announced.
KPMG said on Friday that it was "deeply troubled" by the
allegations and had placed Avent, a 63-year-old Atlanta
resident, on administrative leave.
James Cobb, Avent's lawyer, said in an email that the SEC
claims were meritless and that his client always followed the
law. "Mr. Avent intends to defend this case vigorously, and he
is confident that his name will be cleared," Cobb added.
Lawyers for Pirrello, 40, of Sparta, New Jersey, and Penna,
72, of Edgewater, New Jersey, did not immediately respond on
Friday to requests for comment.
Penna had been barred from working at broker-dealers after
an earlier SEC case, the regulator said.
The deals in question included NCR Corp's 2011
purchase of Radiant Systems Inc, TBC Corp's 2011 acquisition of
Midas Incorporated Inc, and Ingram Micro Inc's 2012
takeover of BrightPoint Inc, the SEC said.
According to the SEC, Avent had been providing tax due
diligence to NCR, TBC and Tech Data Corp, which had
also considered acquiring BrightPoint.
The SEC said Pirrello gave Avent $50,000 in cash, provided
investment advice and helped him raise $250,000 by selling an
illiquid investment, while Penna paid $21,500 toward Pirrello's
credit card bills.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v Avent et
al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, No.
16-02459.
