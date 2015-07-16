Pennsylvania lawyer indicted for insider trading ahead of merger

| July 16
July 16 A Pennsylvania lawyer was indicted on
Thursday on charges that he engaged in insider trading after
learning that a client at his law firm was about to announce a
merger.
Herbert Sudfeld, 64, was charged with five counts including
securities fraud and making a false statement in an indictment
filed in federal court in Philadelphia.
Prosecutors said Sudfeld engaged in the insider trading
while he was a partner at a law firm that represented insurer
Harleysville Group Inc in its $760 million merger with
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co in 2011.
Robert Welsh, Sudfeld's lawyer, said his client would plead
not guilty at his arraignment on Monday.
Neither the indictment nor a related lawsuit by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission filed on Thursday named the
law firm. But Fox Rothschild, which advised Harleysville,
confirmed it was the law firm in question.
Mark Silow, Fox Rothschild's managing partner, said the firm
was "saddened" to hear about the charges against Sudfeld, who
ceased working at the firm in 2012. Silow added that the firm
had always taken steps to safeguard clients' confidences.
According to the indictment, Sudfeld, a real estate lawyer,
learned his partners were representing Harleysville two days
before the merger was announced and bought stock in the company
ahead of the news.
When the merger with Nationwide was announced,
Harleysville's stock rose about 85 percent. Sudfeld then sold
the shares he had bought just a day earlier, reaping $75,530 in
profits, prosecutors said.
The indictment said that Sudfeld later made false statements
to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents investigating insider
trading.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)