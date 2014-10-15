Wife of convicted ex-SAC employee petitions to keep cash, home

NEW YORK Oct 15 A federal judge in Manhattan will soon have to weigh in on how the family of a convicted insider trader should live while the man spends nearly a decade in federal prison.

The wife of Mathew Martoma, who was caught using secret tips to trade two stocks while working for SAC Capital Advisors, asked a court on Wednesday to let her keep the couple's $2.2 million Florida home and roughly $4.5 million in cash, according to a filing.

Rosemary Martoma is seeking to block an attempt by federal prosecutors to seize assets they say are the proceeds of crimes committed by her husband. The mother of two, who gave up a career as a pediatrician in 2005 after the birth of her first child, said in the filing her contributions to the couple's total assets give her a claim over the house, two bank accounts and an investment account.

Her petition highlights a feature of white-collar crime that has captured the public imagination: What becomes of the family who lived high-flying lives funded by a crime?

Since 2010, the Martomas have occupied a 7,700 square-foot, five-bedroom home inside a gated neighborhood in Boca Raton, a small, wealthy city on Florida's southeastern coast from which billboards are banned so as not to disrupt the scenery of manicured trees and perfectly cut grass.

Under Florida property law, Rosemary Martoma can claim a share in the house that is equal to her husband's. The state's constitution says a resident's primary home cannot be seized in civil judgments, a law that adds an extra barrier to forfeiture even in a criminal case, according to Neal Sonnett, a white collar defense lawyer in Miami.

Unless Martoma's lawyers negotiate a settlement with the government, his wife might be forced to sell the house and give the government half of the proceeds.

Jeffrey Alberts, a former federal prosecutor in the asset forfeiture unit of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, said spouses often have no idea a crime has been committed until a case is brought.

"While one cannot help but pity an innocent spouse, the government has an obligation to forfeit assets that can be used to compensate victims of the crime itself," he added.

Martoma was convicted in February of securities fraud after trading illegally in the shares of Elan, now owned by Perrigo Company Plc, and Wyeth, now owned by Pfizer Inc .

On Sept. 8, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe sentenced Martoma to nine years in prison and ordered him to forfeit around $9.4 million, listing in the order the house and accounts in his wife's petition.

It is not clear whether she will be able to protect the accounts. Her petition says the bonus SAC paid Martoma in 2008, the year he made the illicit trades, was put into a bank account separate from those she is now trying to protect.

The Martomas declined through a spokesman to comment for this story. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond. Editing by Andre Grenon)