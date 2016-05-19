Golfer Mickelson says returning Dean Foods trading gains

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Professional golfer Phil Mickelson said on Thursday he has agreed to return gains he made in 2012 from trading in Dean Foods Co stock and said he felt "vindicated" that U.S. authorities have not charged him with violating securities laws.
In a statement via his attorney, Mickelson said he had no desire to benefit from any transaction that U.S. authorities viewed as questionable and that he takes "full responsibility" for having become part of the probe. (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter