Golfer Mickelson says returning Dean Foods trading gains

May 19 Professional golfer Phil Mickelson said on Thursday he has agreed to return gains he made in 2012 from trading in Dean Foods Co stock and said he felt "vindicated" that U.S. authorities have not charged him with violating securities laws.

In a statement via his attorney, Mickelson said he had no desire to benefit from any transaction that U.S. authorities viewed as questionable and that he takes "full responsibility" for having become part of the probe. (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)