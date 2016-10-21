Ex-Pinnacle Financial board member accused by U.S. SEC of insider trading

Oct 21 A former board member at Nashville-based
bank Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has been charged for
engaging in insider trading based on confidential information he
learned about an impending merger, U.S. securities regulators
said on Friday.
James Cope, a Tennessee lawyer who resigned from Pinnacle's
board in April, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission of making over $56,000 trading ahead of the bank's
January announcement that it would acquire Avenue Financial
Holdings Inc.
The SEC said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle
District of Tennessee was filing a parallel criminal case
against Cope.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)