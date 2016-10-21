Ex-Pinnacle Financial board member accused by U.S. SEC of insider trading

Oct 21 A former board member at Nashville-based bank Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has been charged for engaging in insider trading based on confidential information he learned about an impending merger, U.S. securities regulators said on Friday.

James Cope, a Tennessee lawyer who resigned from Pinnacle's board in April, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of making over $56,000 trading ahead of the bank's January announcement that it would acquire Avenue Financial Holdings Inc.

The SEC said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee was filing a parallel criminal case against Cope. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)