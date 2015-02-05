Ex-SAC manager avoids prison after cooperating in insider trading probe

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 A former SAC Capital Advisors LP
portfolio manager avoided prison on Thursday after helping
federal authorities win a guilty plea and $1.8 billion in
financial penalties from the hedge fund run by billionaire
Steven A. Cohen.
In sparing Noah Freeman a prison term, U.S. District Judge
Jed Rakoff in Manhattan cited the "extraordinary" cooperation he
provided after pleading guilty in 2011 to conspiracy and
securities fraud charges.
"The very nature of insider trading makes it virtually
impossible to prosecute without the help of cooperators," Rakoff
said.
Rakoff also ordered Freeman to forfeit $181,000, which will
offset a prior $1 million settlement with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Freeman, 39, apologized for putting his family through the
case, which flowed out of an insider trading crackdown by
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office that has resulted
in charges against 92 people since 2009.
Freeman was one of eight SAC Capital employees charged with
insider trading who either pleaded guilty or were convicted at
trial. SAC agreed in 2013 to pay $1.8 billion and plead guilty
to fraud charges.
SAC Capital last year rebranded itself as Point72 Asset
Management as it shifted mainly toward managing Cohen's own
fortune, estimated recently by Forbes at $10.3 billion.
Prosecutors said Freeman, while at hedge fund Sonar Capital
Management from 2005 to 2008 and SAC Capital from 2008 to
January 2010, obtained information often involving technology
companies from insiders that he used for trading.
Freeman would connect with insiders through a firm called
Primary Global Research that connected investors with industry
experts, as well as research consultants who got tips from
corporate employees, prosecutors said.
Freeman would also swap inside information with people at
other hedge funds gathering their own tips, prosecutors said.
Freeman testified against Winifred Jiau, a former Primary
Global Research consultant accused of passing tips about Marvell
Technology Group Ltd and Nvidia Corp to him
and hedge fund executive Samir Barai in exchange for more than
$200,000.
Jiau was convicted and sentenced in 2011 to four years in
prison. She was released in June. Barai, a principal at Barai
Capital Management, pleaded guilty and has not been sentenced.
Prosecutors said Freeman also implicated others, including
another SAC Capital portfolio manager, Donald Longueuil. He was
sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty
and was released in December 2013.
The case is U.S. v. Freeman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York. No. 11-cr-116.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)