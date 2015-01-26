SEC pushes for reversal of major U.S. insider trading ruling

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 26 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday supported a bid by prosecutors in
New York for a shot at overturning a ruling that cleared two
hedge fund managers of insider trading and limited the ability
of authorities to pursue such cases.
The SEC, in a court filing, backed Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara's request that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals reconsider its ruling from December reversing two hedge
fund managers' insider trading convictions.
The regulator said the decision "could negatively affect the
SEC's ability to protect investors and the markets through
meritorious insider trading enforcement actions against both
tippers and tippees."
In particular, the SEC said the ruling could impede cases
where a tipper's only benefit for disclosing information was a
trader's friendship.
On Friday, Bharara's office petitioned for a rehearing in
the case of Todd Newman, a former portfolio manager at
Diamondback Capital Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder
of Level Global Investors.
In reversing their convictions, a three-judge panel held
that authorities need to prove a trader knew that the source of
a tip received a benefit in exchange for the information.
The 2nd Circuit also narrowed what constitutes a benefit,
saying it must be of "some consequence" and cannot be only
friendship.
Bharara's office, which prior to the ruling had secured 86
people's convictions for insider trading since October 2009, has
said that narrowed definition of benefit will "dramatically
limit" authorities' abilities to pursue insider trading cases.
In the decision's wake, several defendants have sought to
take advantage of it in their own cases, including ones by the
SEC.
An SEC administrative judge will hear arguments Feb. 11 on
whether to dismiss insider trading charges against two former
Wells Fargo & Co employees, Gregory Bolan and Joseph
Ruggieri, who have cited the appellate ruling.
In 2012, Newman, 50, and Chiasson, 41, were found guilty of
engaging in a scheme prosecutors said reaped $72 million through
trading on inside information about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
Prosecutors said both men traded on tips from analysts
working at their hedge funds who belonged to a "corrupt circle"
of investment firm analysts that traded non-public information
obtained from employees at various companies.
Newman and Chiasson had been sentenced to 4-1/2 years and
6-1/2 years in prison, respectively. Their lawyers either
declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-1837.
