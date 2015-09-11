UPDATE 2-SEC can pursue insider trading case against brokers -judge

(Adds that judge has adjourned the trial pending action from
the U.S. Supreme Court)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Two New York stockbrokers must
face civil insider trading charges brought by U.S. securities
regulators, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, despite a landmark
appellate ruling that torpedoed the criminal case against them.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan rejected a bid
from former Euro Pacific Capital Inc traders Daryl Payton and
Benjamin Durant to throw out U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charges that they engaged in illegal trading ahead of
an IBM Corp deal.
However, Rakoff postponed the scheduled Sept. 21 trial with
the parties' consent while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether
to review the appellate ruling, which could affect the SEC
case's outcome.
Gregory Morvillo, a lawyer for Durant, and Matthew Fishbein,
a lawyer for Payton, declined to comment on Rakoff's ruling, as
did a spokeswoman for the SEC.
The brokers had argued that the case must be dismissed in
light of a December decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York that curtailed authorities' ability to
pursue insider trading cases.
In reversing the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd
Newman and Anthony Chiasson, the appeals court held that
prosecutors must prove a trader knew that the source of a tip
received a benefit in exchange.
The 2nd Circuit also narrowed the definition of "benefit,"
saying it had to be more than mere friendship.
The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to
review the ruling; the court has not yet decided.
In the current case, authorities said a lawyer representing
IBM in 2009 told Trent Martin, an analyst at Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc, that the company planned to acquire
SPSS Inc for $1.2 billion.
Martin bought SPSS stock and told his roommate, Euro Pacific
broker Thomas Conradt, who in turn shared the information with
co-workers Durant, Payton and another man named David Weishaus,
all of whom traded on the tip.
All five men were criminally charged, and all but Durant
pleaded guilty. But a federal judge threw out their guilty pleas
following the 2nd Circuit's ruling, and prosecutors dropped the
case.
The SEC, however, pressed forward against Durant and Payton,
citing a different legal standard for civil charges.
The defendants argued they were too far removed from the
original source to meet the 2nd Circuit's standard. But the SEC
said they willfully ignored red flags, proving they knew the
information was illegally obtained.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Payton et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York, No. 14-4644.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr and Chris
Reese)