FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
Sports gambler Walters sentenced to 5 years for insider trading
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午4点52分 / 16 小时前

Sports gambler Walters sentenced to 5 years for insider trading

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Famed Las Vegas sports gambler Billy Walters was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison, following his April conviction in one of the highest profile U.S. insider trading trials in years.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan also ordered Walters, 71, to pay a $10 million fine. The defendant is due to surrender on Oct. 10.

Walters was accused by federal prosecutors of making more than $43 million in realized profits and avoided losses from 2008 to 2014 based on stock tips from a board member of dairy processing company Dean Foods Co.

During the sentencing hearing, Castel called the crime "amateurishly simple," and rejected Walters' request to be sentenced to a year and a day.

"Billy Walters is a cheater and a criminal, and not a very clever one," Castel said. "At this point in life, money was a way of keeping score."

Walters plans to appeal. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below