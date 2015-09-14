UPDATE 2-Ex-Wells Fargo trader beats SEC insider trading charges

(Add further details on court ruling, SEC declines to comment)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 14 A former Wells Fargo & Co
trader on Monday was cleared of insider trading charges
brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after a
major appellate decision limited authorities' ability to pursue
such cases.
Following a trial before the regulator's in-house court,
Administrative Law Judge Jason Patil dismissed the charges
against Joseph Ruggieri, who the SEC said made over $117,000 for
Wells Fargo trading on tips by one of the bank's analysts.
Patil said while the SEC established that Ruggieri traded on
the tips four times, it failed to prove the analyst, Gregory
Bolan, received anything in exchange for the information as
required by the December appellate ruling.
Paul Ryan, Ruggieri's lawyer, said the "decision makes clear
what we have said from the beginning: Joseph Ruggieri did not
commit insider trading."
The SEC declined to comment.
The SEC alleged that Ruggieri, a healthcare stock trader at
Wells Fargo in New York, in 2010 and 2011 traded on tips about
six ratings changes made by Bolan for companies that included
Athenahealth Inc and Bruker Corp.
The SEC brought charges in September 2014. Bolan agreed to
settle for $75,000 while neither admitting nor denying the
charges.
Ruggieri, who denied the charges, became the first defendant
to face trial after a Dec. 10 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York that authorities say narrowed what
constitutes insider trading.
The 2nd Circuit, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, held that authorities
must prove a trader knew a tip's source received something in
exchange.
The court also narrowly defined what constituted a benefit
to the tipper, saying it had to be of "some consequence" and
could not be just be a friendship.
In his decision on Monday, Patil cited the 2nd Circuit's
ruling in concluding that the SEC failed to prove Bolan received
anything in exchange for his tips.
The SEC contended that Bolan tipped Ruggieri in exchange for
positive feedback that could factor into bonus and promotion
decisions and in order to maintain their friendship.
But Patil said it was "more plausible that Ruggieri's
feedback was genuine" and that Bolan did not seek it as an
illicit benefit. Their friendship "was not a meaningful, close,
or personal one," Patil said.
The SEC can appeal. The U.S. Justice Department has asked
the Supreme Court to review the 2nd Circuit's decision.
The case is In the Matter of Bolan and Ruggieri, U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Administrative Proceeding
No. 3-16178.
