BlackRock expects windfall from insurers after new ETF regulations

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 30 BlackRock Inc expects
$300 billion in new money from insurers to flood into the
already booming bond exchange-traded fund sector over the next
five years, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, following a move by
regulators to adjust some requirements on how the investments
are valued.
A National Association of Insurance Commissioners working
group in April modified requirements on how insurers can record
some bond ETFs for accounting purposes.
A group of ETFs already identified by the NAIC can qualify
for a more favorable accounting treatment similar to that
accorded bonds if they meet certain requirements. In some cases,
insurers will be able to calculate a bond ETF's value based on
the cash flows of the bonds held by the fund.
That switch to a "systematic value" accounting treatment is
a potentially big shift within the conservative world of asset
management at insurance companies.
Insurers can also make the calculations using the funds'
fair value, a potentially more-volatile measure.
Previously, those ETFs would typically have been valued
based on what the funds cost.
"This allows companies not to have the volatility of fair
value if they're willing to do the work to calculate systematic
value," said Jean Connolly, a managing director who tracks NAIC
developments for PwC, an accounting and professional services
firm.
Some insurers said the bond-like accounting technique would
help them more easily meet their own risk and capital
requirements.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager and the largest
ETF provider, is eager to get its ETFs used more often and by
more investors. It helped design the new accounting methods
during the NAIC's four-year process to redraft its rules.
Insurers have been an important target for BlackRock's
growth strategy because they invest billions in bonds that have
become harder to trade, at low cost, for smaller investors.
U.S.-based bond ETFs attracted record cash last quarter,
according to researcher Morningstar Inc, and BlackRock's iShares
unit took in $4 in $10 of that money.
Insurers that want ETFs to be eligible for the new
systematic value treatment have to designate them by the end of
the year.
