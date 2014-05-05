版本:
Seven workers exposed in 'hazmat situation' at Intel plant in Arizona

PHOENIX May 5 Seven workers were exposed on Monday in a "hazmat situation" at an Intel manufacturing complex in Chandler, Arizona, authorities said.

Chandler fire spokesman Tom Dwiggins said the incident involved a leak of some kind at the sprawling plant southeast of Phoenix. Dwiggins said he had no information on the condition of the seven workers, nor did he say what they were exposed to. (Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
